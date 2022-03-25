Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 34.13% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. Winnebago Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:WGO opened at $56.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.99. Winnebago Industries has a twelve month low of $53.63 and a twelve month high of $85.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.63%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 245,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,666,000 after buying an additional 81,768 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 138.0% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 87,132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,528,000 after purchasing an additional 50,516 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $3,373,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 85,957 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,440,000 after acquiring an additional 35,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 130,731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,794,000 after acquiring an additional 26,761 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Winnebago Industries from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Winnebago Industries from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. CL King upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.38.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

