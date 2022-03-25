World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Sees Large Volume Increase

World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 2,235 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 38,949 shares.The stock last traded at $181.80 and had previously closed at $188.58.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WRLD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 20.09, a current ratio of 20.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $195.70 and its 200 day moving average is $207.38.

World Acceptance ( NASDAQ:WRLD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($1.28). The business had revenue of $148.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.12 million. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 14.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that World Acceptance Co. will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Luke J. Umstetter sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.01, for a total value of $60,002.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Darrell E. Whitaker sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.01, for a total transaction of $600,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,638 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 679,343 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $166,730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 164.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,831 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of World Acceptance during the 4th quarter valued at $301,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

