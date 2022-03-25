Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $25.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Xerox's bottom line is benefiting from "Project Own It," an initiative aimed at increasing productivity and operational efficiency, reducing costs and realigning business to changing market conditions. The company has an aggressive product development program in new high growth markets. It's post-sale driven business model provides significant recurring revenue and cash generation opportunity. On the flip side, the company continues to grapple with decreased demand for paper-related systems and products due to technological advancements. Presence of large number of substitutes raises competitive pressure. A debt-laden balance sheet remains a concern. Xerox's shares have underperformed its industry over the past year, partly due to earnings miss in two of the last four quarters.”

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Xerox from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

XRX stock opened at $20.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.61 and a 200-day moving average of $20.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Xerox has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $25.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 1.70.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. Xerox had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a positive return on equity of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Xerox’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Xerox will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is currently -35.09%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Xerox by 2.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 25,833 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Xerox by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Xerox by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC raised its stake in Xerox by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 148,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Xerox by 1,882.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

