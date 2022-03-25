Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AUY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$7.64.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on YRI. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$6.00 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$5.00 price target on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$6.75 to C$7.25 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$7.00 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Yamana Gold to C$6.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

TSE YRI traded down C$0.01 on Friday, hitting C$7.06. The stock had a trading volume of 899,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,288,382. Yamana Gold has a 52-week low of C$4.78 and a 52-week high of C$7.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$6.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.52%.

In other news, Director Peter Marrone sold 128,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.75, for a total value of C$866,578.73. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,202,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$14,871,172.97. Also, Director Daniel Racine sold 37,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.64, for a total transaction of C$214,009.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 619,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,492,541.80. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 332,331 shares of company stock valued at $1,997,880.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

