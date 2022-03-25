Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) COO Joseph R. Nachman Sells 6,000 Shares

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $204,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
YELP stock opened at $35.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.08. Yelp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.19 and a fifty-two week high of $43.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 70.20 and a beta of 1.76.
Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The local business review company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. Yelp had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $273.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Yelp’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Yelp from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.56.
Yelp Company Profile (Get Rating)
Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.
