Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.10 Billion

Analysts expect Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) to announce $6.10 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Amgen’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.35 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.89 billion. Amgen reported sales of $5.90 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amgen will report full-year sales of $26.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $25.51 billion to $26.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $27.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.00 billion to $28.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Amgen.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.22. Amgen had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 120.59%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.81 EPS. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMGN. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.12.

AMGN traded up $1.92 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $238.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,424,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,234,134. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Amgen has a 12 month low of $198.64 and a 12 month high of $261.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $228.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.12. The company has a market cap of $134.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 75.27%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $532,000. Humankind Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Mason & Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

