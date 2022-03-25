Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Will Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) will post $0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Employers’ earnings. Employers posted earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Employers will report full-year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.00 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Employers.

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $199.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.99 million. Employers had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 16.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EIG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Employers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Employers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

NYSE:EIG traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.66. The stock had a trading volume of 106,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,938. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.05. Employers has a 1-year low of $36.23 and a 1-year high of $43.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Employers’s payout ratio is 23.87%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Employers by 4.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Employers in the third quarter valued at $1,291,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Employers by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,015,000 after acquiring an additional 16,733 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Employers by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 167,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,615,000 after acquiring an additional 17,510 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Employers by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,288,000 after buying an additional 33,673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Employers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers and Cerity. The Employers segment is defines as traditional business offered under EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment is defined as business offered under Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business.

