Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.43 Per Share

Brokerages expect Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($1.43) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.18) and the lowest is ($1.82). Enanta Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($1.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 31.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($5.79) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.82) to ($4.22). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($4.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.55) to $2.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.33). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 24.62% and a negative net margin of 108.39%. The company had revenue of $27.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

ENTA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.75.

In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, VP Nathalie Adda sold 12,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $879,149.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $406,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,875 shares of company stock worth $2,996,188. 11.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENTA. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 240,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,944,000 after buying an additional 39,200 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 176,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,756,000 after buying an additional 30,356 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1,367.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

ENTA stock opened at $67.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -13.61 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.90. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $40.37 and a 12-month high of $102.00.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

