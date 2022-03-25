Zacks: Analysts Anticipate FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $24.16 Billion

Equities analysts expect FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) to report sales of $24.16 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for FedEx’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $25.73 billion and the lowest is $23.00 billion. FedEx posted sales of $22.57 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FedEx will report full-year sales of $93.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $92.45 billion to $94.85 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $97.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $95.97 billion to $101.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow FedEx.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($0.05). FedEx had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The business had revenue of $23.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

FDX has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on FedEx from $297.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $294.00 price target on FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on FedEx from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on FedEx from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on FedEx from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FDX. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in FedEx by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,674,920 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,312,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031,046 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $593,029,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 308.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,625,430 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $362,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,285 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 5,753.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 755,054 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $165,576,000 after acquiring an additional 742,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261,999 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $496,034,000 after acquiring an additional 583,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $226.33. 71,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,550,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.49. FedEx has a 12-month low of $199.03 and a 12-month high of $319.90. The company has a market cap of $58.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $230.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.67.

FedEx declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 16th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 15.75%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

