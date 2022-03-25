Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $134.73 Million

Equities analysts expect that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) will report sales of $134.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $130.84 million and the highest estimate coming in at $138.62 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will report full-year sales of $545.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $530.08 million to $558.79 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $571.13 million, with estimates ranging from $552.85 million to $606.05 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Phillips Edison & Company, Inc..

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 0.67%.

Several analysts have weighed in on PECO shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley cut Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Motco acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PECO traded up $0.47 on Thursday, hitting $32.82. 1,259,611 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,175,771. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.51 and a 52 week high of $36.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.05.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (ÂPECOÂ), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

