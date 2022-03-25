Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $203.53 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) will post $203.53 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Shift Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $218.35 million and the lowest is $158.01 million. Shift Technologies posted sales of $106.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 92%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shift Technologies will report full year sales of $1.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Shift Technologies.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Shift Technologies had a negative return on equity of 107.26% and a negative net margin of 26.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share.

SFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Shift Technologies from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Shift Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Shift Technologies from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shift Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price target on Shift Technologies from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.95.

Shares of SFT stock opened at $2.69 on Friday. Shift Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.48 and a 12-month high of $9.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shift Technologies during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Shift Technologies by 137.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,619 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Shift Technologies during the third quarter valued at $69,000. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Shift Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shift Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 40.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

