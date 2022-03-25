Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) to Post $0.90 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) will post $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tetra Tech’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.91. Tetra Tech reported earnings of $0.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tetra Tech will report full year earnings of $4.28 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.62 to $4.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tetra Tech.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.16. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The firm had revenue of $679.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Tetra Tech’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently commented on TTEK shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $176.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.40.

In related news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 900 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.34, for a total value of $140,706.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP William R. Brownlie sold 8,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.13, for a total value of $1,480,720.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,185 shares of company stock valued at $1,673,750. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEK. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 59.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 3,553.8% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tetra Tech stock traded down $1.28 on Friday, reaching $163.33. 1,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,999. Tetra Tech has a 1-year low of $116.01 and a 1-year high of $192.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $152.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.58%.

Tetra Tech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

