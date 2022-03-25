Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $169.76 Million

Brokerages predict that The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) will post sales of $169.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for The RMR Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $182.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $157.32 million. The RMR Group reported sales of $131.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that The RMR Group will report full-year sales of $692.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $655.17 million to $728.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $660.12 million, with estimates ranging from $586.00 million to $732.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The RMR Group.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $181.57 million during the quarter. The RMR Group had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 6.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RMR shares. TheStreet lowered shares of The RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of The RMR Group from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The RMR Group from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in The RMR Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in The RMR Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The RMR Group by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in The RMR Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in The RMR Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,107,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. 42.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The RMR Group stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.49. The stock had a trading volume of 57,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,974. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.10. The stock has a market cap of $959.98 million, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.64. The RMR Group has a 12 month low of $27.81 and a 12 month high of $47.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. This is a positive change from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.04%.

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses.

