Zacks: Analysts Anticipate uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) to Post -$0.61 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) will announce ($0.61) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for uniQure’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.20) to $1.16. uniQure posted earnings per share of ($0.91) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that uniQure will report full year earnings of ($2.40) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.30) to ($0.21). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.85) to ($1.43). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow uniQure.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QURE. UBS Group raised uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James downgraded uniQure from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded uniQure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.38.

In related news, Director Robert Gut sold 2,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $42,545.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 2,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $53,068.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,111 shares of company stock worth $698,006. 2.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QURE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in uniQure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,524,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in uniQure by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,293,805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,053,000 after acquiring an additional 50,307 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in uniQure by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 52,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 11,250 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in uniQure by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in uniQure by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 77,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 10,685 shares during the period. 81.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QURE opened at $17.35 on Tuesday. uniQure has a 52-week low of $14.29 and a 52-week high of $38.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $806.03 million, a P/E ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 17.09 and a current ratio of 17.09.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-210, a product candidate for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AMT-260 for temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-240, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-161 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

