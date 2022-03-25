Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $351.36 Million

Equities analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) will report sales of $351.36 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $346.71 million to $356.00 million. Valley National Bancorp posted sales of $323.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.68 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Valley National Bancorp.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $353.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Valley National Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VLY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Valley National Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VLY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $264,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Valley National Bancorp by 9.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,059,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,229,000 after acquiring an additional 89,199 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Valley National Bancorp by 46.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,963,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,367,000 after acquiring an additional 621,791 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Valley National Bancorp by 1.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 592,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,958,000 after acquiring an additional 9,829 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $171,000. Institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VLY opened at $13.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.77. Valley National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.66 and a 52 week high of $15.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.94%.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

