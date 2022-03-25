Zacks: Analysts Expect Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Will Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Analysts predict that Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Beam Global’s earnings. Beam Global posted earnings per share of ($0.34) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beam Global will report full year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.60) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Beam Global.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beam Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Beam Global by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Beam Global by 147.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in Beam Global by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 25,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Beam Global by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC increased its position in Beam Global by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. 39.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BEEM traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.24. 263,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,532. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.33 million, a P/E ratio of -19.11 and a beta of 0.09. Beam Global has a 1-year low of $10.19 and a 1-year high of $45.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.00.

Beam Global engages in the invention, design, engineering, manufacture, and sale of solar powered products. It offers solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, out of home advertising platforms, and energy security and disaster preparedness.

