Zacks: Analysts Expect Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Will Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Analysts predict that Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Beam Global’s earnings. Beam Global posted earnings per share of ($0.34) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beam Global will report full year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.60) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Beam Global.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beam Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.25.
BEEM traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.24. 263,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,532. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.33 million, a P/E ratio of -19.11 and a beta of 0.09. Beam Global has a 1-year low of $10.19 and a 1-year high of $45.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.00.
About Beam Global
Beam Global engages in the invention, design, engineering, manufacture, and sale of solar powered products. It offers solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, out of home advertising platforms, and energy security and disaster preparedness.
