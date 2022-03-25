Zacks: Analysts Expect BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Will Post Earnings of $1.97 Per Share

Analysts predict that BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) will post $1.97 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for BRP’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.87 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.01. BRP posted earnings per share of $1.40 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BRP will report full year earnings of $7.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.32 to $7.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $8.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.95 to $8.26. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BRP.

DOOO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BRP in a research report on Monday, December 6th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on BRP from C$128.00 to C$124.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. National Bankshares decreased their target price on BRP from C$135.00 to C$131.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on BRP from C$134.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.29.

NASDAQ:DOOO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $70.79. The company had a trading volume of 178,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,114. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.14. BRP has a one year low of $57.38 and a one year high of $102.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 2.70.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOOO. FMR LLC lifted its stake in BRP by 700.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 655,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,178,000 after buying an additional 573,296 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in BRP by 1,680.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 66,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,184,000 after buying an additional 62,442 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of BRP by 40.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,900,000 after purchasing an additional 157,974 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of BRP by 55.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 49,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 17,740 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of BRP by 278.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after purchasing an additional 37,223 shares during the period. 53.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

