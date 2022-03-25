Zacks: Analysts Expect Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $137.23 Million

Analysts predict that Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) will report $137.23 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cactus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $130.48 million to $141.30 million. Cactus posted sales of $84.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cactus will report full-year sales of $635.69 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $624.88 million to $648.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $747.68 million, with estimates ranging from $718.53 million to $764.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cactus.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $129.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.26 million. Cactus had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WHD. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cactus from $45.50 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cactus from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cactus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Cactus from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

In related news, CEO Scott Bender sold 82,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total transaction of $4,198,547.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP David John Isaac sold 5,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.72, for a total transaction of $319,307.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 235,206 shares of company stock valued at $12,856,083. 21.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Cactus by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Cactus by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 108,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after acquiring an additional 9,654 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Cactus by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,148,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,324,000 after acquiring an additional 496,539 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Cactus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,777,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cactus by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,207,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,973,000 after purchasing an additional 619,369 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:WHD traded up $2.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.48. 516,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,535. Cactus has a fifty-two week low of $27.26 and a fifty-two week high of $64.18. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 67.80 and a beta of 2.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is 53.01%.

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

