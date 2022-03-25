Zacks: Analysts Expect Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) to Post -$0.07 EPS

Analysts expect Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Green Plains’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $0.09. Green Plains posted earnings per share of ($0.48) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 85.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Green Plains will report full year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.95. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $2.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Green Plains.

Get Green Plains alerts:

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.25). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $802.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GPRE. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Green Plains in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Green Plains from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Green Plains from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Green Plains presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.91.

Shares of GPRE stock opened at $31.52 on Tuesday. Green Plains has a 12-month low of $22.86 and a 12-month high of $44.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.54 and its 200 day moving average is $34.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.70 and a beta of 1.65.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPRE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 271.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Green Plains by 105.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 294,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,910,000 after acquiring an additional 151,006 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Green Plains by 131,744.4% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,866 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 11,857 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Green Plains by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 550,085 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,494,000 after acquiring an additional 85,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Green Plains by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 103,579 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 11,991 shares during the last quarter.

About Green Plains (Get Rating)

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil, the provision of grain handling, and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Green Plains (GPRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.