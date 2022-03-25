Zacks: Analysts Expect Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) to Post -$0.07 EPS

Analysts expect Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Green Plains’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $0.09. Green Plains posted earnings per share of ($0.48) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 85.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Green Plains will report full year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.95. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $2.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Green Plains.
Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.25). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $802.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of GPRE stock opened at $31.52 on Tuesday. Green Plains has a 12-month low of $22.86 and a 12-month high of $44.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.54 and its 200 day moving average is $34.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.70 and a beta of 1.65.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPRE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 271.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Green Plains by 105.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 294,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,910,000 after acquiring an additional 151,006 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Green Plains by 131,744.4% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,866 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 11,857 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Green Plains by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 550,085 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,494,000 after acquiring an additional 85,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Green Plains by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 103,579 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 11,991 shares during the last quarter.
About Green Plains (Get Rating)
Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil, the provision of grain handling, and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Green Plains (GPRE)
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist
- Ollie’s Still Merits a Spot on Your Watchlist
- 3 Healthcare Stocks With Healthy Fundamentals
- 3 Natural Resource Stocks in Overdrive Amid World Tensions
- 3D Systems Stock Giving Bargain Opportunities
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Green Plains (GPRE)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.