Zacks: Analysts Expect Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $260,000.00

Wall Street analysts predict that Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Rating) will post sales of $260,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Humacyte’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $120,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $400,000.00. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Humacyte will report full year sales of $1.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 million to $1.49 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.05 million, with estimates ranging from $500,000.00 to $1.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Humacyte.

Get Humacyte alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Humacyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUMA. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Humacyte in the 3rd quarter worth about $20,590,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Humacyte in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,158,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Humacyte in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,708,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Humacyte by 1,853.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 604,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after acquiring an additional 573,380 shares during the period. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Humacyte during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,805,000. 6.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HUMA opened at $6.45 on Friday. Humacyte has a fifty-two week low of $4.37 and a fifty-two week high of $17.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.66. The company has a quick ratio of 11.49, a current ratio of 11.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

About Humacyte (Get Rating)

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Humacyte (HUMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Humacyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humacyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.