Zacks: Analysts Expect Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $260,000.00

Wall Street analysts predict that Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Rating) will post sales of $260,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Humacyte’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $120,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $400,000.00. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Humacyte will report full year sales of $1.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 million to $1.49 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.05 million, with estimates ranging from $500,000.00 to $1.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Humacyte.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Humacyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.05.
Shares of NASDAQ:HUMA opened at $6.45 on Friday. Humacyte has a fifty-two week low of $4.37 and a fifty-two week high of $17.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.66. The company has a quick ratio of 11.49, a current ratio of 11.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
About Humacyte (Get Rating)
Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.
