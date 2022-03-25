Zacks: Analysts Expect Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Will Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) will report $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lamb Weston’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the highest is $0.48. Lamb Weston posted earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lamb Weston will report full-year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.69. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lamb Weston.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 54.36%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.17.

Lamb Weston stock traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,064,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,721. Lamb Weston has a 1 year low of $49.71 and a 1 year high of $85.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.15.

Lamb Weston announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, December 17th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.81%.

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP John C. Hatto sold 500 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $35,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 3,768 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total transaction of $261,310.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schubert & Co bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Engine Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lamb Weston (LW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.