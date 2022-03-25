Zacks: Analysts Expect The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) to Post $2.12 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) to report $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Middleby’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.83. Middleby reported earnings of $1.79 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Middleby will report full-year earnings of $9.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.31 to $10.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $11.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.43 to $11.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Middleby.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $866.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.41 million. Middleby had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share.

MIDD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Middleby from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Middleby from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Middleby from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Middleby currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.56.

Middleby stock opened at $169.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $180.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.68. Middleby has a 1 year low of $157.25 and a 1 year high of $201.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 1.65.

In other news, Director John R. Miller III sold 2,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.45, for a total transaction of $460,900.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert A. Nerbonne bought 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $168.84 per share, with a total value of $101,304.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Middleby by 112.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,514,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,582 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Middleby by 11.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,424,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $413,397,000 after acquiring an additional 249,752 shares in the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Middleby in the third quarter valued at about $2,864,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Middleby by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,733,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $341,114,000 after acquiring an additional 176,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Middleby by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,731,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $340,748,000 after acquiring an additional 313,301 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

