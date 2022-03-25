Zacks: Analysts Expect Vonage Holdings Corp (NYSE:VG) to Announce $0.04 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Vonage Holdings Corp (NYSE:VG – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Vonage’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.04. Vonage posted earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Vonage will report full-year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.29. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Vonage.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

VG opened at $20.20 on Tuesday. Vonage has a 1 year low of $10.85 and a 1 year high of $20.92.

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which consist of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

