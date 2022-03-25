Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) to Post -$0.21 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.21) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Apollo Endosurgery’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the lowest is ($0.27). Apollo Endosurgery reported earnings per share of ($0.17) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Endosurgery will report full-year earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($0.61). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.13) to ($0.48). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Apollo Endosurgery.

Get Apollo Endosurgery alerts:

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.07). Apollo Endosurgery had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 148.35%. The business had revenue of $16.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Apollo Endosurgery from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Apollo Endosurgery from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen initiated coverage on Apollo Endosurgery in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Endosurgery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey G. Black acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.66 per share, for a total transaction of $84,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 30.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APEN. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery in the 4th quarter valued at $152,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 693.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 412,956 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 360,905 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,151,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,704,000 after purchasing an additional 239,038 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery in the 4th quarter valued at $1,134,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery in the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APEN traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,654. Apollo Endosurgery has a 1-year low of $4.52 and a 1-year high of $10.39. The stock has a market cap of $257.15 million, a P/E ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 2.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.67. The company has a current ratio of 7.92, a quick ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

About Apollo Endosurgery (Get Rating)

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices to advance gastrointestinal therapeutic endoscopy. It offers Endoscopy, Surgical and Other products. The firm’s endoscopy product portfolio consists of the OverStitch Endoscopic Suturing System, the OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System, and the Orbera Intragastric Balloon System.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apollo Endosurgery (APEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Endosurgery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Endosurgery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.