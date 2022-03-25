Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) to Post -$0.24 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.24) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for BioLife Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.18). BioLife Solutions reported earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 700%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BioLife Solutions will report full year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.36). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BioLife Solutions.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.30). BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 7.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

BLFS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. B. Riley dropped their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $67.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioLife Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

Shares of NASDAQ BLFS traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $22.02. 313,536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,118. The stock has a market capitalization of $896.21 million, a PE ratio of -104.85 and a beta of 1.79. BioLife Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $20.25 and a fifty-two week high of $60.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.48 and a 200 day moving average of $37.11.

In related news, CEO Michael Rice sold 10,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $238,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total transaction of $28,976.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,155 shares of company stock worth $3,666,549 over the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 113.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the third quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in BioLife Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. 79.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

