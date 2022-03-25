Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) to Post $0.05 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.05 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Harvard Bioscience’s earnings. Harvard Bioscience also posted earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harvard Bioscience will report full year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.40 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Harvard Bioscience.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). Harvard Bioscience had a positive return on equity of 9.78% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS.

HBIO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harvard Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Harvard Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HBIO. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 146.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 47.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,452 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 488.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,551 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 15.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,746 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HBIO traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.95. 8,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,393. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.32 million, a P/E ratio of -591.00 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Harvard Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $8.75.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products and services that enable fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It operates under the geographical segments: United States, Germany, United Kingdom, and Rest of the world. It sells its products through catalog, Website, distributors, and direct sales force.

