Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $117.86 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) will announce sales of $117.86 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $129.54 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $108.80 million. Six Flags Entertainment posted sales of $82.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 43.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will report full-year sales of $1.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.79 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Six Flags Entertainment.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 8.68% and a negative return on equity of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $317.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.00) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 190.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SIX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $30,040,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 101,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after buying an additional 40,611 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $2,727,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 33,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. Institutional investors own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.14. 8,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,506,784. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.91. Six Flags Entertainment has a 52-week low of $35.75 and a 52-week high of $50.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 2.31.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

