Zacks: Brokerages Expect Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Will Post Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Bank of America’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.83 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.69. Bank of America posted earnings of $0.86 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of America will report full-year earnings of $3.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $3.39. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $4.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bank of America.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.38.

BAC stock opened at $43.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.74 and a 200 day moving average of $44.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Bank of America has a 52 week low of $36.51 and a 52 week high of $50.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.60%.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank boosted its position in Bank of America by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth $227,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 19,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 23.3% in the third quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 29,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 5,564 shares during the period. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

