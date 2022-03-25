Zacks: Brokerages Expect Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Will Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Barnes Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.39. Barnes Group posted earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barnes Group will report full year earnings of $2.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Barnes Group.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $311.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.23 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

B stock opened at $41.92 on Friday. Barnes Group has a 52 week low of $39.87 and a 52 week high of $56.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.65%.

In related news, SVP James C. Pelletier sold 1,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $75,283.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Barnes Group during the fourth quarter worth $23,555,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Barnes Group by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 17,187 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Barnes Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,394,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $344,493,000 after acquiring an additional 202,363 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Barnes Group during the fourth quarter worth $954,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Barnes Group by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,434,000 after acquiring an additional 18,685 shares during the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

