Zacks: Brokerages Expect Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) to Announce $2.06 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.06 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Global Payments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.18. Global Payments reported earnings of $1.82 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Payments will report full year earnings of $9.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.44 to $9.57. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $11.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.98 to $11.31. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Global Payments.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GPN shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $196.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Global Payments to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.60.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.54, for a total value of $74,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total transaction of $133,345.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,506 shares of company stock valued at $345,025. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 128.6% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Global Payments by 99.1% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Global Payments by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Global Payments by 60.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $134.93 on Tuesday. Global Payments has a 52 week low of $116.75 and a 52 week high of $220.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $38.01 billion, a PE ratio of 41.14, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

