Zacks: Brokerages Expect RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $65.22 Million

Wall Street analysts expect RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) to announce $65.22 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for RCI Hospitality’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $65.19 million and the highest is $65.25 million. RCI Hospitality reported sales of $44.06 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that RCI Hospitality will report full year sales of $261.38 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $259.49 million to $263.28 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $289.93 million, with estimates ranging from $289.86 million to $290.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for RCI Hospitality.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. RCI Hospitality had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The company had revenue of $61.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of RCI Hospitality from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Sidoti increased their target price on shares of RCI Hospitality from $91.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Noble Financial began coverage on shares of RCI Hospitality in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company.

Shares of RICK traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $63.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 423 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,864. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. RCI Hospitality has a twelve month low of $55.33 and a twelve month high of $94.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $603.35 million, a PE ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.97 and a 200-day moving average of $69.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from RCI Hospitality’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.83%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ADW Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. ADW Capital Management LLC now owns 949,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,908,000 after buying an additional 49,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 534,898 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,658,000 after buying an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 159,462 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,924,000 after buying an additional 4,733 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 158,527 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,346,000 after buying an additional 4,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scholtz & Company LLC raised its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 111,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,713,000 after buying an additional 7,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.34% of the company’s stock.

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

