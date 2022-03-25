Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It commercializes medicines to solve critical health care problems as well as engages on late-stage proprietary product pipeline which focuses on the treatment of diseases of central nervous system. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from $26.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:AQST opened at $2.91 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 3.33. Aquestive Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $6.40.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.09. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 73,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 5,135 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 86,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 8,660 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 47,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 91,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 15,511 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 13,532.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 15,833 shares during the period. 39.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc engages in the identifying, developing, and commercializing differentiated products to address unmet medical needs and to solve patients’ therapeutic problems. Its product pipeline include Libervant, AQST-108, AQST-305, Suboxone and Zuplenz. The company was founded in January 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

