Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) to Hold

Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Burford Capital Limited is a finance and asset management firm focused on law. Its businesses include litigation finance and risk management, asset recovery as well as legal finance and advisory activities. The company operates principally in New York, London, Chicago, Washington, Singapore and Sydney. Burford Capital Limited is based in St Peter Port, Guernsey. “

Shares of NYSE:BUR traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.91. The company had a trading volume of 873,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,860. Burford Capital has a 1-year low of $8.05 and a 1-year high of $13.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.25.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BUR. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Burford Capital by 12.0% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Burford Capital by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 81,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Burford Capital by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Burford Capital by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Burford Capital by 91.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 7,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares in the last quarter.

Burford Capital Ltd. engages in the provision of investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions with a focus on the legal sector. It operates through following segments: Capital Provision, Asset Management, and Services and Other Corporate. The Capital Provision segment includes direct where the company provide capital directly to clients, and indirect where it offers capital by investing through funds that the company manage.

