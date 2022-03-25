Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) to Hold

Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Burford Capital Limited is a finance and asset management firm focused on law. Its businesses include litigation finance and risk management, asset recovery as well as legal finance and advisory activities. The company operates principally in New York, London, Chicago, Washington, Singapore and Sydney. Burford Capital Limited is based in St Peter Port, Guernsey. “
Shares of NYSE:BUR traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.91. The company had a trading volume of 873,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,860. Burford Capital has a 1-year low of $8.05 and a 1-year high of $13.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.25.
Burford Capital Ltd. engages in the provision of investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions with a focus on the legal sector. It operates through following segments: Capital Provision, Asset Management, and Services and Other Corporate. The Capital Provision segment includes direct where the company provide capital directly to clients, and indirect where it offers capital by investing through funds that the company manage.
