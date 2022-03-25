Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) to Sell

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It discovers and develops molecule therapeutics and medicines such as protein homeostasis for autoimmune disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of KZR-616 which is in clinical stage. Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Kezar Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Kezar Life Sciences from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th.
Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.05. Equities research analysts predict that Kezar Life Sciences will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.
In other news, Director Franklin M. Berger bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.77 per share, with a total value of $295,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Franklin M. Berger bought 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.74 per share, with a total value of $1,004,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KZR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 137.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. 63.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Kezar Life Sciences (Get Rating)
Kezar Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat autoimmunity and cancer in South San Francisco and California. Its product pipeline include KZR-616, KZR-261, and KZR-TBD. The company was founded by John Fowler, Christopher J.
