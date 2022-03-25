Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) to Hold

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Progress offers the leading platform for developing and deploying mission-critical business applications. Progress empowers enterprises and ISVs to build and deliver cognitive-first applications that harness big data to derive business insights and competitive advantage. Progress offers leading technologies for easily building powerful user interfaces across any type of device, a reliable, scalable and secure backend platform to deploy modern applications, leading data connectivity to all sources, and award-winning predictive analytics that brings the power of machine learning to any organization. “

PRGS has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Progress Software from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Shares of PRGS opened at $44.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.15. Progress Software has a 1 year low of $41.06 and a 1 year high of $53.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.41.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $143.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.12 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 39.12%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Progress Software will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,215,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Progress Software by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,136,361 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $392,743,000 after acquiring an additional 30,599 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $997,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the fourth quarter worth $530,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,971 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

