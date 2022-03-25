Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) to Sell

Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc., formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK. “

SUNL opened at $4.77 on Friday. Sunlight Financial has a 1 year low of $2.41 and a 1 year high of $10.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.47.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUNL. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Sunlight Financial by 136.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sunlight Financial during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in Sunlight Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Sunlight Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in Sunlight Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. 23.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc, formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.

