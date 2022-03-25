Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wireless Telecom Group is a global provider of noise generation equipment in the telecommunications field. The company’s products have been primarily used to test the performance and capability of cellular/PCS and satellite communications systems. Other applications include radio, radar, wireless local area network and digital television. “

Get Wireless Telecom Group alerts:

WTT opened at $1.71 on Thursday. Wireless Telecom Group has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $4.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $38.76 million, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 0.99.

Wireless Telecom Group ( NYSEAMERICAN:WTT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Wireless Telecom Group had a net margin of 3.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.01%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wireless Telecom Group will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Wireless Telecom Group by 72.9% during the third quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,867,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 787,291 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wireless Telecom Group by 231.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 107,812 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Wireless Telecom Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Wireless Telecom Group during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 37.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wireless Telecom Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of radio frequency and microwave components, modules, systems, and instruments. Its brands include Boonton, CommAgility, Holzworth, Microlab, and Noisecom. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wireless Telecom Group (WTT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Wireless Telecom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wireless Telecom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.