Zacks Investment Research Lowers Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $79.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Hyatt have outperformed the industry in the past year. The company reported fourth-quarter 2021 results, wherein both earnings and revenues missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The top line lagged the consensus mark for the sixth straight quarter. Although RevPAR is improving sequentially, it is still below the pre-pandemic level. During fourth-quarter 2021, the company’s system-wide RevPAR was 74% of 2019 levels. Coronavirus-related travel restrictions and other containment efforts are likely to hurt the company’s operations. However, the company has been benefiting from a gradual increase in demand, new hotel openings and acquisition initiatives. The company is optimistic that demand will remain robust in 2022. Acquisition of Apple Leisure Group bodes well.”

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on H. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $80.50 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Hyatt Hotels from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hyatt Hotels presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $90.31.

Shares of H opened at $95.06 on Tuesday. Hyatt Hotels has a 12-month low of $67.70 and a 12-month high of $108.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of -43.61 and a beta of 1.48.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($2.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($2.66). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 7.33% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 153.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.77) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 46,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total value of $4,369,669.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.09, for a total value of $279,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,832 shares of company stock worth $4,931,474. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Hyatt Hotels by 6,188.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 726,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,680,000 after buying an additional 715,035 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in Hyatt Hotels by 15.0% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,392,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,800,000 after buying an additional 705,468 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the third quarter worth $50,376,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Hyatt Hotels by 30.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,715,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,380,000 after buying an additional 638,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Hyatt Hotels by 657.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 485,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,553,000 after buying an additional 421,367 shares during the last quarter. 43.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hyatt Hotels (Get Rating)

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hyatt Hotels (H)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.