Zacks Investment Research Lowers iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Iqiyi Inc. provides online entertainment service. The Company offer movies, television dramas, variety shows and other video contents. Iqiyi Inc is based in Haidian, China. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on IQ. OTR Global reissued a negative rating on shares of iQIYI in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Benchmark initiated coverage on iQIYI in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a hold rating for the company. HSBC decreased their target price on iQIYI from $8.10 to $4.80 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered iQIYI from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.92.

IQ stock opened at $4.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.99. iQIYI has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $23.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 0.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of iQIYI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,072,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iQIYI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of iQIYI by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 301,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 112,548 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iQIYI by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 893,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,072,000 after buying an additional 135,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of iQIYI by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,223,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,140,000 after buying an additional 522,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.63% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

