Zacks Investment Research Lowers Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) to Sell

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DNUT. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Krispy Kreme from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Krispy Kreme from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Krispy Kreme currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.42.

Krispy Kreme stock opened at $15.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.88. Krispy Kreme has a 1-year low of $12.63 and a 1-year high of $21.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $370.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.04 million. Krispy Kreme had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a positive return on equity of 2.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Krispy Kreme will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Tattersfield acquired 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.95 per share, for a total transaction of $132,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

