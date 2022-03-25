Zacks Investment Research Lowers KULR Technology Group (OTCMKTS:KULR) to Sell

KULR Technology Group (OTCMKTS:KULR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KULR Technology Group Inc. develops and commercializes thermal management technologies for electronics, batteries and other components applications principally in the United States, through its subsidiary, KULR Technology Corporation. KULR Technology Group Inc. is based in Campbell, California. “

OTCMKTS:KULR opened at $2.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.24 and its 200 day moving average is $2.58. KULR Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $3.81.

In related news, CEO Michael Mo sold 159,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.89, for a total transaction of $460,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in KULR Technology Group by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in KULR Technology Group by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 45,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 7,367 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in KULR Technology Group by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 25,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in KULR Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in KULR Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KULR Technology Group, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of thermal management technologies for batteries, electronics, and other components across an array of battery-powered applications. Its total battery safety solution products can be used for electric vehicles, energy storage, battery recycling transportation, cloud computing, and 5G communication devices.

