Zacks Investment Research Lowers Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lucid Group Inc. is an automotive company which specializes in electric cars. Lucid Group Inc., formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp IV, is headquartered in Newark, California. “

LCID has been the subject of several other reports. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $57.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lucid Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of 33.80.

NASDAQ LCID opened at 26.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 16.43 and a quick ratio of 16.11. Lucid Group has a 1 year low of 16.12 and a 1 year high of 57.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is 27.95 and its 200 day moving average is 32.81.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported -0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.35 by -0.29. The business had revenue of 26.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 59.87 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 633.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lucid Group will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCID. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,048,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

