Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) to “Hold”

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bit Digital Inc. is an emerging bitcoin mining company. Bit Digital Inc., formerly known as Golden Bull Limited, is headquartered in New York, U.S. “

Get Bit Digital alerts:

BTBT stock opened at $3.94 on Wednesday. Bit Digital has a 1 year low of $2.74 and a 1 year high of $20.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.32.

Bit Digital ( NASDAQ:BTBT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 23rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $10.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.60 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bit Digital will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in Bit Digital by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Bit Digital in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Bit Digital in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Bit Digital by 674.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 6,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Bit Digital by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 89,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 7,308 shares in the last quarter. 25.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bit Digital (Get Rating)

Bit Digital, Inc operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was founded in November 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bit Digital (BTBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.