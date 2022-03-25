Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) to “Hold”

Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Hammerson plc is a real estate investment trust. The company’s portfolio includes commercial buildings, offices and shopping centers. It operates primarily in United Kingdom, Germany and France. Hammerson plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “
HMSNF stock remained flat at $$0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.47 and a 200-day moving average of $0.45. Hammerson has a 52-week low of $0.39 and a 52-week high of $0.62.
Hammerson Plc engages in the investment, development, and management of shopping centers, retail parks, and offices. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, France, and Ireland. The United Kingdom segment consists of shopping centers, retail parks, and other. The France segment involves in the development activities.
