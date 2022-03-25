Zacks Investment Research Upgrades iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $63.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “iRobot is poised to benefit from solid product offerings, innovation capabilities and operational initiatives in the quarters ahead. The company’s investments in software related to machine vision technologies, artificial intelligence and home understanding will likely be beneficial. For 2022, it expects the Aeris Cleantec buyout to drive its performance. Its focus on the expansion of direct-to-consumer sales channel, product innovation initiatives and share buybacks might aid. However, the company’s shares have underperformed the industry in the past six months. It predicts supply-chain headwinds to persist in first-half 2022. Revenues are expected to be $293-$313 million for the first quarter, suggesting a year-over-year change of (3%)-3%. Given its extensive geographic presence, foreign exchange headwinds might hurt its performance.”

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of iRobot from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of iRobot from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Citigroup reiterated a hold rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of iRobot in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of iRobot from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, iRobot currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $82.75.

Shares of IRBT stock opened at $67.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.60. iRobot has a 52 week low of $53.10 and a 52 week high of $125.35.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $455.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.28 million. iRobot had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 2.56%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that iRobot will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other iRobot news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 23,200 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $1,624,928.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRBT. CWM LLC bought a new position in iRobot during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in iRobot during the third quarter worth $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iRobot by 50.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iRobot during the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iRobot by 3,659.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums and maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

