Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) to “Hold”

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Malvern Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Malvern Federal Savings Bank. Malvern Federal Savings Bank is a federally-chartered, FDIC-insured savings bank engaged in attracting deposits from the general public and using those funds to invest in loans and investment securities. Malvern Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as Malvern Federal Bancorp, Inc., is headquartered in Paoli, Pennsylvania. “

NASDAQ MLVF opened at $17.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.47. Malvern Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.12 and a 1 year high of $19.08. The company has a market cap of $129.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -425.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Malvern Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MLVF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Malvern Bancorp had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a negative return on equity of 0.24%. Research analysts expect that Malvern Bancorp will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Malvern Bancorp by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 3,656.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,540 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Malvern Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $882,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 303,178 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,751,000 after acquiring an additional 105,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Petiole USA ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Malvern Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $3,134,000. 45.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Malvern Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Malvern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services. It consists of attracting deposits from businesses and the general public and investing those deposits, together with borrowings and funds generated from operations, in commercial and multi-family real estate loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, construction and development loans, commercial business loans, home equity loans, and lines of credit and other consumer loans.

