ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance (OTCMKTS:ZZHGF) Trading Up 5.5%

Shares of ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZZHGF – Get Rating) were up 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.43 and last traded at $3.43. Approximately 492 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 1,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.25.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.50 and its 200 day moving average is $4.21.

About ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance (OTCMKTS:ZZHGF)

ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Co, Ltd., an internet-based insuretech company, provides internet insurance and insurance information technology services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Insurance, Technology, Banking, and Others segments. It offers property and casualty insurance products covering accident, bond and credit, health, liability, cargo, household property, motor, and other insurance, as well as shipping return insurance.

