Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Holdings Cut by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,276 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 369,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,846,000 after purchasing an additional 10,804 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 49,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 18,495 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 23,570 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 345.5% in the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 17,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 13,497 shares during the period. Finally, JCSD Capital LLC bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 3rd quarter worth $186,000. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on ZION shares. B. Riley downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.63.

In other news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 30,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $2,206,010.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 3,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total transaction of $213,938.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,899 shares of company stock valued at $3,623,797. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZION traded up $2.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,996,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,661,975. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.13. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $47.06 and a 52 week high of $75.44.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.71 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 38.01% and a return on equity of 15.40%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.45%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 0.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

