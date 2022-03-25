Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.540-$0.560 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05 billion-$1.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion.Zscaler also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.100-$0.110 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Zscaler from $295.00 to $386.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised Zscaler from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $417.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Zscaler from $415.00 to $270.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zscaler has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $321.07.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS traded down $5.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $230.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,906,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,948,643. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Zscaler has a 1-year low of $157.03 and a 1-year high of $376.11. The company has a market capitalization of $32.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.77 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $241.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.30.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.47% and a negative return on equity of 51.11%. The firm had revenue of $255.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Zscaler’s revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,157 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total transaction of $641,155.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Amit Sinha sold 7,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total transaction of $1,494,336.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,779 shares of company stock valued at $5,641,637. 20.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZS. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at about $288,000. Allstate Corp lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth about $354,000. 43.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

