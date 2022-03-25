Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.000-$0.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $215 million-$221 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $258.20 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Zumiez from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a neutral rating on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.00.

ZUMZ stock traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $40.05. 181,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,393. Zumiez has a twelve month low of $35.32 and a twelve month high of $55.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $797.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.68.

Zumiez ( NASDAQ:ZUMZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.10). Zumiez had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $346.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. Zumiez’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Zumiez will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zumiez news, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $89,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 23.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,093 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Zumiez by 16.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,258 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Zumiez by 44.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,345 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Zumiez by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,509 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Zumiez by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 50,680 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

